Overseas teenagers embark exciting journey in Beijing
Overseas teenagers visit National Grand Theater in Beijing, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Over 100 teenagers from more than 20 countries and regions arrived in Beijing on Sunday to participate in a summer camp, where they will have a deeper understanding of the charm of Chinese civilization.
Overseas teenagers visit the Baidu's Apollo Park to experience the cutting-edge technology of autonomous driving at the Shougang Park in Beijing, Aug 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
An actress performs Peking Opera at Beihai Park during a night tour in Beijing, Aug. 7, 2023. Overseas teenagers took a night tour at Beihai Park to enjoy the charm of Chinese culture. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
An actor performs of face-changing of Sichuan opera at Beihai Park during a night tour in Beijing, Aug. 7, 2023. Overseas teenagers took a night tour at Beihai Park to enjoy the charm of Chinese culture. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
