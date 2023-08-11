Beijing issues blue alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 16:42, August 11, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Meteorological authorities in Beijing on Friday issued a blue alert for rainstorms and a yellow alert for thunder as the city braces for adverse weather conditions from Friday to Saturday morning.

The Beijing Meteorological Service, in coordination with the Beijing Water Authority, has issued a warning for potential mountain torrents.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Some parts of Beijing are forecast to see short periods of heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation exceeding 30 millimeters.

Meteorological authorities have urged the public to be cautious against possible rain-triggered landslides and mud-rock flows in the city's mountainous areas.

