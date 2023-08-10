Beijing's Daxing airport records daily high of over 150,000 passenger trips

Xinhua) 09:04, August 10, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The daily passenger throughput of Beijing Daxing International Airport has surpassed 150,000 for the first time, the airport said on Wednesday.

The new record-high daily passenger number was registered on Aug. 6, with more than 155,000 trips handled by the airport that day.

As Beijing's newest airport, the Beijing Daxing International Airport became operational on Sept. 25, 2019. It has resumed or newly launched more than 10 international and regional air routes since July, with its air services thriving this summer.

