Home>>
Beijing capital airport sees 2023 passenger throughput exceed 30 mln
(Xinhua) 11:28, August 14, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Capital International Airport's 2023 passenger throughput surpassed 30 million on Friday, the airport has announced.
The airport has handled a total of 220,000 flights this year as of Friday, it said.
Flight and passenger volumes at the airport have hit their latest highs since the summer travel peak, with the airport's daily passenger throughput averaging 169,000 in August, data shows.
In light of traffic demand from family and student group trips during the summer, the airport expects its passenger flows to remain high for the rest of the month.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing insurance institutions receive 27,400 claims for rain-caused damages
- Communication services restored in Beijing's 342 flood-hit villages
- Beijing's Daxing airport records daily high of over 150,000 passenger trips
- Overseas teenagers enjoy beautiful scenery at Summer Palace
- Overseas teenagers embark exciting journey in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.