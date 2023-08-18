Flood-affected villagers return home in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:23, August 18, 2023

A villager arranges the bed after returning home in Shaoqidi Village of Huanghuadian Township, Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Aug. 17, 2023. A total of 15,011 people, the last batch of those who were previously relocated from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, returned to their homes in 14 villages of Wuqing on Thursday. At present, the power, water, and gas supply have been restored in the villages, and the assessment and reconstruction of damaged facilities are underway in the local areas. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Workers of State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Wuqing Company conduct equipment maintenance work in Shaoqidi Village of Huanghuadian Township, Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Aug. 17, 2023. A total of 15,011 people, the last batch of those who were previously relocated from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, returned to their homes in 14 villages of Wuqing on Thursday. At present, the power, water, and gas supply have been restored in the villages, and the assessment and reconstruction of damaged facilities are underway in the local areas. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Villagers return home in Shaoqidi Village of Huanghuadian Township, Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Aug. 17, 2023. A total of 15,011 people, the last batch of those who were previously relocated from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, returned to their homes in 14 villages of Wuqing on Thursday. At present, the power, water, and gas supply have been restored in the villages, and the assessment and reconstruction of damaged facilities are underway in the local areas. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A villager airs the bedding after returning home in Shaoqidi Village of Huanghuadian Township, Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Aug. 17, 2023. A total of 15,011 people, the last batch of those who were previously relocated from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, returned to their homes in 14 villages of Wuqing on Thursday. At present, the power, water, and gas supply have been restored in the villages, and the assessment and reconstruction of damaged facilities are underway in the local areas. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Villagers return to Shaoqidi Village of Huanghuadian Township, Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Aug. 17, 2023. A total of 15,011 people, the last batch of those who were previously relocated from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, returned to their homes in 14 villages of Wuqing on Thursday. At present, the power, water, and gas supply have been restored in the villages, and the assessment and reconstruction of damaged facilities are underway in the local areas. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A worker of a paper products company transfers materials and prepares for production in Shaoqidi Village of Huanghuadian Township, Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Aug. 17, 2023. A total of 15,011 people, the last batch of those who were previously relocated from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, returned to their homes in 14 villages of Wuqing on Thursday. At present, the power, water, and gas supply have been restored in the villages, and the assessment and reconstruction of damaged facilities are underway in the local areas. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A worker carries out disinfection operations in Shaoqidi Village of Huanghuadian Township, Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Aug. 17, 2023. A total of 15,011 people, the last batch of those who were previously relocated from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, returned to their homes in 14 villages of Wuqing on Thursday. At present, the power, water, and gas supply have been restored in the villages, and the assessment and reconstruction of damaged facilities are underway in the local areas. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Villagers return home in Shaoqidi Village of Huanghuadian Township, Wuqing District, north China's Tianjin, Aug. 17, 2023. A total of 15,011 people, the last batch of those who were previously relocated from areas prone to flooding by the Yongding River, returned to their homes in 14 villages of Wuqing on Thursday. At present, the power, water, and gas supply have been restored in the villages, and the assessment and reconstruction of damaged facilities are underway in the local areas. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)