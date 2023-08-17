NE China's Shulan expedites recovery of production and daily life after heavy rainfall

Xinhua) 15:58, August 17, 2023

An insurance adjuster operates a drone to check the farmland after heavy rainfall near Jinma Town of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 15, 2023. Heavy rainfall inflicted significant damage in Shulan City. The local government has ramped up efforts to repair roads, restore power supply, relocate affected people, carry out disinfection and monitor the weather and water quality in order to expedite the recovery of production and daily life for the affected population. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Staff members rebuild the damaged houses in Mofan Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Heavy rainfall inflicted significant damage in Shulan City. The local government has ramped up efforts to repair roads, restore power supply, relocate affected people, carry out disinfection and monitor the weather and water quality in order to expedite the recovery of production and daily life for the affected population. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Staff members demolish and rebuild the damaged houses in Mofan Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Heavy rainfall inflicted significant damage in Shulan City. The local government has ramped up efforts to repair roads, restore power supply, relocate affected people, carry out disinfection and monitor the weather and water quality in order to expedite the recovery of production and daily life for the affected population. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Staff members demolish and rebuild the damaged houses in Mofan Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Heavy rainfall inflicted significant damage in Shulan City. The local government has ramped up efforts to repair roads, restore power supply, relocate affected people, carry out disinfection and monitor the weather and water quality in order to expedite the recovery of production and daily life for the affected population. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A staff member demolishes and rebuilds the damaged houses in Mofan Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Heavy rainfall inflicted significant damage in Shulan City. The local government has ramped up efforts to repair roads, restore power supply, relocate affected people, carry out disinfection and monitor the weather and water quality in order to expedite the recovery of production and daily life for the affected population. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A villager transports waste from his home at Changsheng Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 15, 2023. Heavy rainfall inflicted significant damage in Shulan City. The local government has ramped up efforts to repair roads, restore power supply, relocate affected people, carry out disinfection and monitor the weather and water quality in order to expedite the recovery of production and daily life for the affected population. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Staff members rebuild the damaged houses in Mofan Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Heavy rainfall inflicted significant damage in Shulan City. The local government has ramped up efforts to repair roads, restore power supply, relocate affected people, carry out disinfection and monitor the weather and water quality in order to expedite the recovery of production and daily life for the affected population. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Staff members rebuild the damaged houses in Mofan Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Heavy rainfall inflicted significant damage in Shulan City. The local government has ramped up efforts to repair roads, restore power supply, relocate affected people, carry out disinfection and monitor the weather and water quality in order to expedite the recovery of production and daily life for the affected population. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A staff member rebuilds the damaged houses in Mofan Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 16, 2023. Heavy rainfall inflicted significant damage in Shulan City. The local government has ramped up efforts to repair roads, restore power supply, relocate affected people, carry out disinfection and monitor the weather and water quality in order to expedite the recovery of production and daily life for the affected population. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)