Chinese, foreign journalists explore Shenzhen’s thriving watch industry

People's Daily Online) 09:28, November 17, 2023

A delegation of Chinese and foreign journalists visited a timing culture center of Fiyta, a watchmaking company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 13, 2023. During their visit, they had the opportunity to explore the city's thriving watch industry. Watches hold great cultural significance in Chinese culture, despite their small size. The journalists encountered various watches, including one with a dial adorned with intricate embroidery featuring a golden snub-nosed monkey and one with images inspired by Dunhuang and created using cloisonné enamel techniques. The designs showcased a beautiful blend of traditional artistry and modern design, reflecting the harmonious fusion of the two.

