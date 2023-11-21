Home>>
Foreign journalists try lion dance in Shenzhen
(People's Daily Online) 10:05, November 21, 2023
Lion dance is a famous traditional folk art in China. Journalists from Cuba, Tanzania, and Germany tried their hand at lion dance at the Qingping Ancient Fairs in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province for the first time. Through this experience, they gained a deep understanding of the charm and meaning of Chinese traditional culture.
