Shenzhen strives to build child-friendly city with characteristics

Xinhua) 08:21, November 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows kids and their guardians playing at a children's park near Shenzhen North Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Shenzhen launched China's first guidelines for building a child-friendly city eight years ago. Since then the city has been rolling out a spate of measures spearheading the construction towards this aim.

Statistics show that by October of 2023, 452 city-level child-friendly bases and over 1,260 children's parks of various categories have been set up to gradually improve children's activity space and educational facilities in Shenzhen. In the meantime, 580 children's deliberation organizations, 761 children's homes at different communities and more than 1, 270 nurseries have emerged to enrich children's life and bring convenience for children's travelling.

The word "child-friendly" in Shenzhen has been successfully transferred from a mere concept to the whole city's consensus and collective action. Shenzhen will keep piloting and striving to achieve its goal of building a child-friendly city with its own characteristics.

A couple change diaper for their baby at a mobile nursery within the Hongshuwan Station of Shenzhen Metro in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Members of a children's deliberation organization are engaged in a discussion on child-friendly measures and behaviors at the women's and children's activity center of Luohu District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2023 shows a children's public benifit market in Shangwei Village of Longhua District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A mother does handwork with her child in Shangwei Village, a child-friendly arts village, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2023 shows a children's nature park in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Kids play at a children's park in Shangwei Village, a child-friendly arts village, in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Children and their parents read books at a shared study room in Changcheng community in Baihua Child-friendly Block of Futian District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2023 shows the Baihua Child-friendly Block of Futian District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

