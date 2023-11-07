New venue of Shenzhen Art Museum opens
Visitors view exhibits at a new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2023. The new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum opened on Monday with a series of exhibitions set to open to the public the next day. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Visitors view paintings at a new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2023. The new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum opened on Monday with a series of exhibitions set to open to the public the next day. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
The opening ceremony of a new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum is held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2023. The new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum opened on Monday with a series of exhibitions set to open to the public the next day. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A visitor views an artistic work at a new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2023. The new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum opened on Monday with a series of exhibitions set to open to the public the next day. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows a new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum opened on Monday with a series of exhibitions set to open to the public the next day. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A visitor takes photos of an artistic work at a new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2023. The new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum opened on Monday with a series of exhibitions set to open to the public the next day. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows a new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum opened on Monday with a series of exhibitions set to open to the public the next day. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A staff member demonstrates installation art at a new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 6, 2023. The new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum opened on Monday with a series of exhibitions set to open to the public the next day. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
