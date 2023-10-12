Shenzhen Digital RMB Industrial Park launches operations

Xinhua) 09:00, October 12, 2023

SHENZHEN, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhen Digital RMB Industrial Park officially launched operations on Wednesday, according to a press briefing held in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

The industrial park is meant to fully leverage the driving and demonstrative roles of leading enterprises through government guidance and market orientation, with the aim of building a digital RMB industry cluster, supporting the growth of relevant companies and creating a comprehensive digital RMB ecosystem.

The initial batch of nine intended companies to enter the park completed the signing ceremony at the same day, including Hengbao Co., Ltd. and Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd.

The industrial park is a part of Shenzhen's efforts to build its pilot district of Luohu into a demonstration zone of digital RMB application.

