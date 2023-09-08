China establishes global mangrove center in Shenzhen
BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's proposal of establishing an international mangrove center has been approved by the Standing Committee of the Ramsar Convention, the country's forestry ministry said Thursday.
The international mangrove center will be set up in southern China's Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA).
China pledged to intensify international cooperation on wetland protection and establish the international mangrove center last year when attending the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.
For the next step, the center will put in place an international cooperation mechanism to intensify global efforts in mangrove conservation, restoration, and utilization, the NFGA said.
China has stepped up mangrove conservation in recent years. It has included provisions related to mangroves in the law on wetland protection and implemented a 5-year action plan to conserve and restore mangroves.
Data showed that the area of mangroves in China increased by more than 7,200 hectares compared with the beginning of this century.
The Ramsar Convention, named after the city of Ramsar in Iran, where the convention was signed in 1971, is an intergovernmental agreement dedicated to the conservation and rational use of wetland ecosystems.
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhen gets in tune with cultural ambitions
- Firms listed on Shenzhen bourse report revenue, profit growth in Q2
- Most severe emergency response activated in China's Shenzhen for super typhoon Saola
- China's southern tech hub Shenzhen launches direct flight to Barcelona
- Light show held in Shenzhen to celebrate 43rd anniversary of Shenzhen SEZ
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.