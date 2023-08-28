China's southern tech hub Shenzhen launches direct flight to Barcelona
SHENZHEN, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhen Airlines on Sunday launched a direct flight route linking south China's tech hub Shenzhen in Guangdong Province with Barcelona, Spain.
The first flight of this route is set to depart from Shenzhen in the early hours Monday. It is the second direct flight to Europe operated by Shenzhen Airlines, following its Shenzhen to London route.
The route is scheduled to operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, with a one-way flight duration of approximately 14 hours. It brings the airline's total number of international and inter-regional direct routes departing from Shenzhen to 12.
This year marks the second anniversary of the official establishment of friendly city ties between Shenzhen and Barcelona.
Photos
Related Stories
- Direct flight route linking China's Yinchuan with Dubai resumes
- Light show held in Shenzhen to celebrate 43rd anniversary of Shenzhen SEZ
- Central China's Wuhan resumes nonstop flight to London
- Shenzhen handles 10-bln-yuan in exports via China-Europe freight trains
- More flights between China, US approved
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.