China's southern tech hub Shenzhen launches direct flight to Barcelona

Xinhua) 10:35, August 28, 2023

SHENZHEN, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhen Airlines on Sunday launched a direct flight route linking south China's tech hub Shenzhen in Guangdong Province with Barcelona, Spain.

The first flight of this route is set to depart from Shenzhen in the early hours Monday. It is the second direct flight to Europe operated by Shenzhen Airlines, following its Shenzhen to London route.

The route is scheduled to operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, with a one-way flight duration of approximately 14 hours. It brings the airline's total number of international and inter-regional direct routes departing from Shenzhen to 12.

This year marks the second anniversary of the official establishment of friendly city ties between Shenzhen and Barcelona.

