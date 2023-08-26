Light show held in Shenzhen to celebrate 43rd anniversary of Shenzhen SEZ
This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows a light show in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A light show was held in Shenzhen on Friday to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows a light show in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A light show was held in Shenzhen on Friday to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows a light show in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A light show was held in Shenzhen on Friday to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhen's economic miracle fueled by innovation, talent
- China's Shenzhen sets up over 35 mln e-CNY wallets
- Shenzhen handles 10-bln-yuan in exports via China-Europe freight trains
- Shenzhen unveils plan for 300 supercharging stations by 2025
- Multinational companies upbeat about investing in Bao'an district, S China's Shenzhen
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.