Light show held in Shenzhen to celebrate 43rd anniversary of Shenzhen SEZ

Xinhua) 09:25, August 26, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows a light show in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A light show was held in Shenzhen on Friday to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

