Extremely heavy rainstorm hits China's Shenzhen

Xinhua) 14:51, September 08, 2023

Firefighters transfer stranded residents in Longgang District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 7, 2023. Extremely heavy rainstorm has lashed Shenzhen since Thursday night, according to the municipal meteorological bureau. (Photo by Wei Weijia/Xinhua)

SHENZHEN, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Extremely heavy rainstorm has lashed Shenzhen City in south China's Guangdong Province since Thursday night, according to the municipal meteorological bureau.

From 5 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, the average rainfall in Shenzhen was 202.8 mm, and the maximum cumulative rainfall reached 469 mm.

The bureau said this rainfall featured super strong intensity, long duration and wide range of torrential rain, with four rainfall records, namely two-hour, three-hour, six-hour and 12-hour maximum rainfall, broken since Shenzhen started keeping meteorological records in 1952.

Heavy rain will continue on Friday, according to the bureau forecast.

Shenzhen's flood, drought and typhoon control headquarters issued a notice Friday morning that primary and secondary schools and kindergartens across the city will suspend classes on Friday in consideration of ensuring the citizen's safety and property.

Service will be suspended in parts of six subway lines. Enterprises and public institutions in hard-hit Luohu District and residents living in the district will also suspend work on Friday.

The authorities alerted people to stay away from dangerous areas such as mountains, rivers, slopes, and retaining walls.

Firefighters transfer stranded residents in Longgang District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 7, 2023. Extremely heavy rainstorm has lashed Shenzhen since Thursday night, according to the municipal meteorological bureau. (Photo by Huang Miaofeng/Xinhua)

