Heavy rain leaves 4 dead, 48 missing in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 13:00, August 30, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Four people were confirmed dead and 48 others missing, after rainstorms hit Jinyang County in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 21, local authorities said Wednesday.

Yuan Gang, deputy director of the provincial public security department, said at a press conference that rainstorms triggered flashfloods at a highway construction site. Five people with the construction company and a labor service company were detained on Monday. They are accused of failing to report the accident or deliberately providing false information on the accident.

The police investigation has confirmed that there were 201 people at the construction site when the disaster occurred, of which 149 escaped the danger.

Police continue to probe the case, while the search for the missing people is still underway.

