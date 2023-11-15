Home>>
International journalists revel in Shenzhen's nightlife
By Ai Wen, Zhang Wenjie, Fanny Pittemans, Sun Hongyu, Tian Yi (People's Daily Online) 10:08, November 15, 2023
Located in the Bao’an District of Shenzhen, in south China’s Guangdong Province, Bay Glory stands as the fourth-largest cantilevered observation wheel in the world. With a total of 28 cabins, each capable of accommodating up to 25 persons, Bay Glory offers visitors breathtaking views of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area from a height of 128 meters.
Recently, journalists from Germany, Belgium, Cuba, Italy, Tunisia, and Tanzania visited Shenzhen, immersing themselves in this city brimming with creativity and vivacity.
