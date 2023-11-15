International journalists explore centuries-old commercial district in Shenzhen

13:23, November 15, 2023 By Ai Wen, Zhang Wenjie, Fanny Pittemans, Sun Hongyu, Tian Yi ( People's Daily Online

Dongmen Old Street, dating back to the middle of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), stands as the oldest commercial area in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province.

Before Shenzhen's establishment as a city, “Shenzhen” referred only to the current Dongmen area, originally named Shenzhen Old Market. In 1979, with the birth of the city, the area was renamed Dongmen Old Street.

In December 2022, the Shenzhen government initiated the renovation and upgrading of Dongmen Old Street. The project aims to blend cultural heritage with commerce and industry, shaping the district's future.

