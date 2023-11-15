International journalists immerse themselves in Shenzhen's nightlife

11:16, November 15, 2023 By Ai Wen, Zhang Wenjie, Fanny Pittemans, Sun Hongyu, Tian Yi ( People's Daily Online

Photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023, shows the Bay Glory Ferris Wheel in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Tian Yi)

In Shenzhen's Bao'an district, south China's Guangdong Province, Bay Glory stands as the world's fourth-largest cantilevered observation wheel. It ranks alongside notable counterparts such as the Ain Dubai, Singapore Flyer, London Eye, and Melbourne Star.

Using cutting-edge technology, Bay Glory lifts visitors to a height of 128 meters. Opened in April 2021, the Ferris wheel offers breathtaking views of Qianhai Bay and downtown Bao'an during a journey of approximately 30 minutes. The fusion of cityscape and ocean views has made Bay Glory a landmark in Shenzhen.

As visitors stroll into the cabins and ascend, they watch the night unfold and witness Shenzhen's transformation from an innovative metropolis into an illuminated city of romance and charm.

Recently, journalists from Germany, Belgium, Cuba, Italy, Tunisia, and Tanzania visited Shenzhen, immersing themselves in this city teeming with creativity and vitality.

