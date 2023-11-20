China Hi-Tech Fair showcases cutting-edge products

The 25th China Hi-Tech Fair is being held from Nov. 15 to 19, 2023 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. This year's Hi-tech Fair has attracted the participation of over 105 countries and regions, including the attendance of minister-level officials from nine Belt and Road participating countries.

As the northern neighbor of Hong Kong, Shenzhen has transformed itself from a fishing village into one of China's most innovative metropolises over the past four decades. Today, the city is home to some of the world's most creative companies and startups, eager to demonstrate how they can reshape our ways of living.

The Gasless Electric Plasma Flame Cooker is a groundbreaking innovation and the world's first mass-scaled, commercially available stove that can cook without using gas. Developed by Shenzhen GoAi Electrification Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd, this cooker is a key component of a fully-electrified cooking center. The center includes an electric stove, range hood, steam box, oven, and steam broiler cooking machine, providing versatile cooking options such as frying, sautéing, boiling, steaming, and roasting.

By breaking air into electrons, plasma, and neutrons, the gasless cooker can turn electric energy into heat, eventually transforming the energy into an electric fire. This process is strictly ecological; it does not produce side effects such as carbon monoxide or carbon dioxide emissions. This technology allows the cooker to operate fully anywhere in the world, including places at high altitudes and with low air pressure.

Responsible staff from GoAi have briefly introduced the advantages of the gasless stove. Compared to traditional-style cookers, the gasless cooker can cook food faster, uses cheaper energy, and is more reliable in terms of security. The cooker eliminates any potential gas-related accidents by stopping the usage of gas. Additionally, the cooker is designed to automatically stop firing upon detecting overheating, enhancing its safety.

During the summer, high temperatures prompt people to increase their usage of air conditioners, causing a strain on electricity. Lowering the indoor temperature without consuming too much energy has become increasingly important. A company named Shanghai Ensi and its partner, San Miguel Corporation from Malaysia, can make contributions with their material named Ecool.

Ecool is an important material for lowering the temperatures of rooftops by reducing the permeation of solar heat into buildings. Responsible staff informed us that in summer, the material can reduce rooftop temperatures significantly. Made of aluminum and waterproof materials, Ecool has a strong ability to reflect solar heat, while also preventing erosion caused by rain. The Ecool materials possess high initial Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) values and remains almost unchanged after three years of usage.

Ecool materials have already been used in many infrastructures and buildings in China and Malaysia. This material plays an important role in energy saving and efficiently helps in protecting our planet.

