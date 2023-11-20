China Hi-Tech Fair sees 37.28 bln-yuan negotiated transaction volume

Xinhua) 13:04, November 20, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 25th China Hi-Tech Fair concluded in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen on Sunday, with an attendance of 248,000 visitors and a cumulative transaction volume, including the intended transaction amount, totaling 37.28 billion yuan (about 5.17 billion U.S. dollars).

Featuring participation from 105 countries and regions, the fair attracted over 4,000 exhibitors, with the exhibition area reaching 500,000 square meters. A total of 132 events were held, 681 new products and achievements were unveiled and contracts for 17 cooperation projects between central enterprises and local governments were signed onsite.

The fair also attracted about 200 companies in the aerospace technology field and they exhibited a variety of cutting-edge technological products, including aircraft, rockets, satellites, probes, and drones.

