Languages

Archive

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Home>>

Flowering trees attract visitors in South China

(People's Daily App) 14:29, November 23, 2023

The beautiful floss silk trees are in full bloom at South China Normal University, Guangdong Province, attracting many visitors to the campus.

(Video source: Litchi News)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories