National Bougainvillea Germplasm Resource Repository opens in SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 13:10, December 01, 2023

Photo shows blooming bougainvillea flowers at the National Bougainvillea Germplasm Resource Repository, Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

The National Bougainvillea Germplasm Resource Repository recently opened its doors to the public at the Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The repository is home to more than 420 varieties of bougainvillea. It is divided into a conservation base and a display garden, with the exhibition area showcasing nearly 200 bougainvillea varieties. These vibrant plants, blooming under the sunlight, captivate visitors with their array of colors.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)