Flower industry thrives in county of China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 13:47, November 20, 2023

A staff member sprinkles a nutrient solution for flowers in a flower greenhouse in Qingshan village, Xisadian township, Dingyuan county, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Miao Zijian)

Staff members sprinkled a nutrient solution for flowers in greenhouses in Qingshan village, Xisadian township, Dingyuan county, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 14.

The greenhouses covering 50,000 square meters are part of a project integrates the intelligent planting of high-quality flowers, leisure and sightseeing, science popularization, study tours, and cultural and creative flower products. An industrial chain covering flower and seedling planting, potted plants and sales has been formed, which has promoted the development of high-efficiency agriculture, and increased farmers' incomes.

The project's annual sales of high-quality flowers reached 3 million pots, which were mainly sold to cities like Hefei, Fuyang, Nanjing, Changzhou, and Xuzhou, with annual revenue of 50 million yuan ($6.9 million).

The project provides 60 jobs for nearby villagers and increases the village's annual collective income by 1.4 million yuan.

