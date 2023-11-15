Trending in China｜The art of traditional Chinese flower arranging

Simply placing flowers into a container does not constitute flower arrangement. Flower arrangement is an art that originates from the deep love for flowers that people have cherished since ancient times. Traditional Chinese flower arrangement dates back to roughly 1046 BC, the practice of which has been passed down through subsequent generations. Historical records reveal its significance as temple offerings, palace decorations and artistic expressions in homes. It plays a vital role in enhancing living spaces, and exceptionally skilled Chinese flower arrangements can be as captivating as a beautifully crafted painting.

