In pics: Floss silk trees blossom in Xiamen, SE China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 11:05, November 15, 2023

Photo shows blooming floss silk tree flowers in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Floss silk trees are in bloom in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, creating a vibrant spectacle.

Floss silk trees are native to South America and blossom between October and December.

