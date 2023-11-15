In pics: Floss silk trees blossom in Xiamen, SE China’s Fujian
(People's Daily Online) 11:05, November 15, 2023
|Photo shows blooming floss silk tree flowers in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)
Floss silk trees are in bloom in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, creating a vibrant spectacle.
Floss silk trees are native to South America and blossom between October and December.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Flower-sitters" adorn Chinese houses with blossoming makeovers
- Chrysanthemum flowers in full bloom in SE China's Fuzhou
- Champagne-colored bougainvillea flowers in full bloom in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
- Yunnan endeavors to cultivate new flower species through space breeding
- People visit flower market during holiday in Kunming
- Blooming leek flowers attract tourists in Guizhou
- Technologies powering cut flower industry in China's Yunnan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.