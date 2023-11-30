Geopark showcases Shenzhen's commitment to green development

Journalists from People's Daily Online visit the museum at Shenzhen Dapeng Peninsula National Geopark in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Si)

Recently, a group of Chinese and foreign journalists from People's Daily Online visited the Shenzhen Dapeng Peninsula National Geopark in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, to explore the city's captivating natural beauty.

Located in the southeastern part of Shenzhen and surrounded by the sea on three sides, the geopark spans an area of around 46 square kilometers. It is not only the city's largest park but also the only geology-themed park in the city.

Photo shows the scenery at Shenzhen Dapeng Peninsula National Geopark in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Si)

The park's geological relics feature ancient volcanic remains from five eruptions that occurred between the late Jurassic period and the early Cretaceous period, approximately 146 million years ago. It also includes coastal landforms that formed between 20,000 and 10,000 years ago. The museum within the park showcases a variety of minerals and illustrates the evolution of the area's geology.

Green development has become a hallmark of Shenzhen, exemplified by the geopark. Lai Tianbai, head of the park's public service department, noted that the park boasts rich natural resources and lush, untouched vegetation, with forest coverage reaching 98 percent. It is a haven for nearly 2,000 flora and fauna species, including 66 types of protected plants and rare, endangered plants, Lai said, adding that the park's natural environment and diverse species make up a harmonious community of life.

Photo shows the scenery at Shenzhen Dapeng Peninsula National Geopark in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Si)

Additionally, Qiniang Mountain, Shenzhen's second-highest peak at an elevation of about 870 meters, is also situated in the park. The park's about 68-kilometer-long coastline has been recognized as one of the "eight most beautiful coastlines in China" by Chinese National Geography magazine.

This unique local park demonstrates Shenzhen's commitment to ecological progress and high-quality development.

Photo shows minerals exhibited at the museum of Shenzhen Dapeng Peninsula National Geopark in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Si)

Photo shows the exterior of the museum in Shenzhen Dapeng Peninsula National Geopark in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Yu)

Photo shows the scenery of Shenzhen Dapeng Peninsula National Geopark in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Yu)

