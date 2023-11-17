Celebrations of Miao New Year and Guzang Festival held in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 11:19, November 17, 2023

People of Miao ethnic group participate in a parade during celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2023. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows people of Miao ethnic group participating in a parade during celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

People of Miao ethnic group participate in a parade during celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2023. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows people of Miao ethnic group participating in celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

People of Miao ethnic group participate in a parade during celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2023. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Photo by Ning Jian/Xinhua)

People of Miao ethnic group participate in celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2023. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Photo by Wu Xianyan/Xinhua)

People of Miao ethnic group participate in a parade during celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2023. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Photo by Liang Wen/Xinhua)

People of Miao ethnic group participate in celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2023. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Photo by Wang Chunliang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows people of Miao ethnic group participating in celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Photo by Liang Wen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows people of Miao ethnic group participating in celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

People of Miao ethnic group participate in celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2023. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Photo by Yang Chenghong/Xinhua)

People of Miao ethnic group participate in a parade during celebrations of the Miao New Year and Guzang Festival in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2023. Guzang Festival is the most important festival for the Miao people to offer sacrifice to their ancestors. This year's Guzang Festival and Miao New Year fall on the same day, which merits grander celebrations. (Photo by Wu Weidong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)