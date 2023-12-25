In pics: Relocation helps girl once living in mountainous area embrace new life

Ji Xue (C) plays with classmates at school, with their relocated homes in the back, in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

ANSHUN, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Five years ago, six-year-old Ji Xue and her family of Miao ethnic group started a new life. Thanks to the poverty alleviation efforts, they were relocated to a new home from inhospitable mountainous and remote area.

Supporting facilities in the relocation community where Ji lives now have become better and better over the past five years.

It used to take Ji more than two hours to walk to school by mountainous road, while it only takes less than ten minutes to walk from her new home to school now.

Ji Xue (L) and her sister walk back home from school in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Ji Xue (C) plays with classmates at school in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 22, 2023. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

This combo photo shows Ji Xue playing with classmates on the playground at school (above) in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 22, 2023 and Ji Xue posing for a group photo with her family in front of their old house at Longtan Village in Xixiu District, April 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Ji Xue (2nd L) attends a class at school in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on April 22, 2018 shows Ji Xue wearing new clothes of Miao ethnic group, before heading to new home, at Longtan Village in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Ji Xue (C) has free lunch at school in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This combo photo shows Ji Xue practising drawing (above) at school in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 22, 2023 and Ji Xue packing school bag at Longtan Village in Xixiu District on April 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Ji Xue (2nd L) and family members arrive at the relocated community in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on April 22, 2018 shows trucks loaded with Ji Xue's family belongings heading to their new home in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

