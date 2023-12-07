Bridges bring economic growth, tourist attractions in SW China's Guizhou

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 6, 2023 shows the Pingtang grand bridge in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Due to the large number of bridges, their types, and the complex technologies used in the construction of the bridges, Guizhou is known as "the museum of world bridges." For years, the province has developed tourism drawing upon these bridges to boost economic growth. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Tourists take photos at the "Sky Bridge" sightseeing service area in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 6, 2023. Due to the large number of bridges, their types, and the complex technologies used in the construction of the bridges, Guizhou is known as "the museum of world bridges." For years, the province has developed tourism drawing upon these bridges to boost economic growth. (Photo by Xiao Wei/Xinhua)

