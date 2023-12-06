Winter scenery across China
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows the scenery in Poshan Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows migratory birds perching at the Lixiahe National Wetland Park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows the scenery in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 2, 2023 shows a ship passing through a gorge in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows the scenery in Renjiu Village, Yinzhou District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)
An egret flies over a river in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows the scenery in Bunadong Village of Longshan County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)
Tourists are seen at Qiantou Village of Pingnan County, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo by Wang Wangwang/Xinhua)
