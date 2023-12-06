We Are China

Winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:24, December 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows the scenery in Poshan Village, Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows migratory birds perching at the Lixiahe National Wetland Park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows the scenery in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 2, 2023 shows a ship passing through a gorge in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows the scenery in Renjiu Village, Yinzhou District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

An egret flies over a river in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows the scenery in Bunadong Village of Longshan County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

Tourists are seen at Qiantou Village of Pingnan County, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo by Wang Wangwang/Xinhua)

