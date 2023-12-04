We Are China

Northern Lights illuminate sky in Jiamusi, China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:54, December 04, 2023

Northern Lights illuminate the sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

Northern Lights illuminate the sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

Northern Lights illuminate the sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

