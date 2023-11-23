China's Heilongjiang sees robust goods trade growth in first 10 months

Xinhua) 08:46, November 23, 2023

HARBIN, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang saw its foreign trade in goods grow 14.5 percent year on year to 241.94 billion yuan (33.83 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, said local customs.

During this period, Heilongjiang's imports rose 6.8 percent year on year to 182.08 billion yuan, while its exports surged by 46.5 percent to 59.86 billion yuan, data from Harbin Customs showed.

The province's trade with the Belt and Road partner countries reached 204.37 billion yuan, up 14.5 percent year on year, accounting for 84.5 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume. Its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 19.3 percent to 21.62 billion yuan.

Its exports of mechanical and electrical products, labor-intensive products, and agricultural products maintained strong growth during this period. The province also saw an increase in imports of agricultural products, metal ore, and ore sand.

