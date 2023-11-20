Shanghai sees foreign trade growth in Jan-Oct

Xinhua) 15:54, November 20, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's imports and exports reached 3.51 trillion yuan (about 490.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, up 1.9 percent year on year, according to local customs.

Over this period, Shanghai's exports rose 2.3 percent year on year to 1.44 trillion yuan, while its imports increased by 1.6 percent to 2.07 trillion yuan, data from Shanghai Customs showed.

Shanghai's trade with the European Union amounted to 711.15 billion yuan, up 5.3 percent year on year, accounting for 20.2 percent of its total foreign trade volume during the period.

In the first 10 months of 2023, Shanghai exported 1 trillion yuan of mechanical and electrical products, up 4.4 percent year on year, accounting for 69.3 percent of the city's total export value in the same period.

Meanwhile, Shanghai imported 473.59 billion yuan of consumer goods, up 9.6 percent year on year, amounting to 22.9 percent of the city's total import value.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)