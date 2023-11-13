Home>>
Why do expats love Shanghai?
(People's Daily App) 15:26, November 13, 2023
Welcome to endless takeout options, Taobao online shopping, lively bars and cycling in the Old City — Shanghai offers a plethora of reasons to fall in love with the city. To gain a deeper insight into this vibrant metropolis, let's hear from expats who have made Shanghai their home and place of work.
(Source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai: City of the future
- City view of Shanghai
- Shanghai in the eyes of global executives: Expanding business horizons in the financial sector
- Shanghai in the Eyes of Global Executives: A powerful driver of the Chinese economy
- Harbor cities Shanghai and Hamburg to work more closely with solid reciprocation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.