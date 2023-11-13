Why do expats love Shanghai?

Welcome to endless takeout options, Taobao online shopping, lively bars and cycling in the Old City — Shanghai offers a plethora of reasons to fall in love with the city. To gain a deeper insight into this vibrant metropolis, let's hear from expats who have made Shanghai their home and place of work.

