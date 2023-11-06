City view of Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:17, November 06, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows a night view of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

People visit the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows a city view of Shanghai at sunrise. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows a night view of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows the site where the first national congress of the Communist Party of China was held, in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People walk past a garment store in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A child poses for photos with Jinbao, mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

People walk on an overpass in Lujiazui, a finance zone in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows a night view of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People do morning exercise at the Bund in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People are seen at a restaurant in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

People pose for wedding photos in front of the Wukang Building in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A man buys vegetables at a market in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

People walk past Jing'an Temple in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows an electronic poster of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

People read books at a bookstore in Changning District of Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

People walk past an electronic poster of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows a city view of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

People are seen at a cafe in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

People visit a bookstore in Changning District of Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

