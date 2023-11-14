Shanghai in the Eyes of Global Executives: Tishman Speyer CEO on how Shanghai fuels the future of development

(People's Daily App) 15:32, November 14, 2023

Rob Speyer, CEO of New York City real estate company Tishman Speyer, expressed his pride in participating in the 35th annual conference of the International Business Leader's Advisory Council (IBLAC). He commended Shanghai for its dedication to progress and development, highlighting its potential for a prosperous future. Speyer emphasized the importance of directing resources towards growth industries, embracing technological advancements, and welcoming new forms of development in planned growth areas to further enhance Shanghai's resilience. He acknowledged the significant role played by IBLAC in identifying these industries, technologies, and types of development.

(Video source: Wenhui Daily)

