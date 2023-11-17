Shanghai: A dream city with rich Oriental charm and international lifestyle

People's Daily) 13:17, November 17, 2023

Astghik Poghosyan, also known by her Chinese name Ma Xingxing, hails from Armenia. In her childhood impression, China is the hometown of Mulan and a magical place. In 2009, at the age of 16, she came to the Shanghai Conservatory of Music to study violin, and spent over a decade there. Poghosyan became the first international student in Shanghai to get a work permit as soon as she graduated, and joined the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. The 300 meters between the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra recorded her story with Shanghai. Today, Shanghai, the city of dreams, has turned from someplace completely unknown into a home she couldn't bear to leave.

