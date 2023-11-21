Xinjiang foreign trade up 48.9 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 15:07, November 21, 2023

URUMQI, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade volume of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region increased by 48.9 percent year on year to 287.3 billion yuan (about 40.2 billion U.S. dollars) from January to October this year.

According to Urumqi customs, Xinjiang's trade with Belt and Road participating countries grew by 51 percent year on year to 270.1 billion yuan during this period, accounting for 94 percent of the region's total.

During the period, Kazakhstan was Xinjiang's largest trade partner, with the trade volume rising by 72.3 percent year on year.

Labor-intensive, mechanical and electrical products were Xinjiang's major export items. The export of high value-added products including electric passenger cars and solar cells increased significantly, with the export volume soaring 361.1 percent and 247 percent year on year, respectively, according to the customs.

