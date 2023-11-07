Home>>
China's foreign trade up 0.03 pct in first 10 months
November 07, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports expanded 0.03 percent year on year to 34.32 trillion yuan (about 4.78 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first ten months of the year, official data showed Tuesday.
Exports grew 0.4 percent year on year to 19.55 trillion yuan for January-October period, while imports declined 0.5 percent from one year earlier to 14.77 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.
In October alone, the country's foreign trade rose 0.9 percent from one year earlier to 3.54 trillion yuan, the data showed.
