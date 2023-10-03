China's farm produce foreign trade up 2.8 pct in first 8 months

A tea farmer picks tea leaves in an old tea forest of the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade of agricultural products went up 2.8 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

The total value of China's farm produce exports and imports stood at 225.39 billion U.S. dollars during the period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

In breakdown, the country's exports of such agricultural products edged up 0.2 percent year on year to 63.9 billion dollars, while the figure for imports hit 161.49 billion dollars, rising 4 percent from the same period last year.

China's trade deficit of agricultural products came in at 97.59 billion dollars in the same period, up 6.6 percent on a yearly basis, the data showed.

