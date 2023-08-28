China's Hebei sees steady foreign trade growth in Jan.-July

Xinhua) 13:52, August 28, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Hebei Province in north China posted steady foreign trade growth in the first seven months of 2023, according to local customs.

Hebei's total imports and exports grew 4 percent year on year to 320 billion yuan (about 43.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, said Shijiazhuang Customs.

In breakdown, exports hit 195.94 billion yuan, marking a 5.5-percent increase from the same period last year, while imports edged up 1.7 percent to 124.08 billion yuan.

The province's trade with its major trading partners -- Australia and the United States -- came in at 44.49 billion yuan and 34.13 billion yuan, respectively.

From January to July, the province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road rose 9.8 percent year on year to 116.23 billion yuan.

Its exports of mechanical, electrical, labor-intensive and agricultural products maintained growth. The province also increased its imports of iron ore, coal and soybeans.

