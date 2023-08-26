China's foreign trade of agricultural products up 4 pct in January-July

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade of agricultural products rose 4 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year, official data showed.

The country's imports and exports of these products totaled 198.62 billion U.S. dollars during the period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Specifically, China's imports of such products went up 5.4 percent year on year to 142.78 billion dollars, while its exports edged up 0.6 percent year on year to 55.84 billion dollars, the data revealed.

China's trade deficit for agricultural products stood at 86.94 billion dollars in the same period, up 8.7 percent from the same period last year.

