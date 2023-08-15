Foreign trade of China's Henan exceeds 440 bln yuan in Jan-July

Xinhua) 16:04, August 15, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade of central China's Henan Province reached 440.18 billion yuan (about 61.33 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of 2023, according to the local customs.

Customs authorities in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, said the province's exports increased to 291.37 billion yuan, up 3.2 percent over the same period last year, while its imports totaled 148.81 billion yuan.

From January to July, the United States, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, and the Republic of Korea remained Henan's top four trading partners.

During the same period, Henan's trade with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries amounted to 132.33 billion yuan, an increase of 2.8 percent. The province also saw its foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road grow 10.8 percent to 133.77 billion yuan.

