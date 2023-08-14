People visit museums in Henan, C China
This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows an exhibit at Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Museums in Henan Province have witnessed a large amount of visitors since the beginning of summer vacation this year. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
People visit Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 12, 2023. Museums in Henan Province have witnessed a large amount of visitors since the beginning of summer vacation this year. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
People visit the Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 10, 2023. Museums in Henan Province have witnessed a large amount of visitors since the beginning of summer vacation this year. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)
