New Sanxingdui Museum starts trial operation
A general view of the new Sangxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
With a total construction area of 54,400 square meters, the new Sanxingdui Museum started trial operation on Thursday. A total of 1,500 pieces (sets) of cultural relics are on show, including more than 600 relics displayed for the first time.
A bronze "holy tree" is displayed at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A bronze standing figure is exhibited at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A visitor takes photos of a golden mask exhibited at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
An interior view of the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A bronze mask is exhibited at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A bronze mythical beast is exhibited at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Visitors view cultural relics exhibited at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A visitor takes photos of bronze heads exhibited at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A visitor takes photos of a golden mask exhibited at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Visitors view cultural relics exhibited at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Visitors view cultural relics exhibited at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Visitors view cultural relics exhibited at the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- New Sanxingdui Museum starts trial operation
- New Sanxingdui Museum building starts trial operation in SW China's Sichuan
- County-level museum in Hanzhong thrives because of Three Kingdoms culture
- Xi'an Museum brings cultural relics to life with digital technologies
- Shanghai launches "Museum Night" event to boost night economy
- China's National Art Museum brings art to more people
- How social life of ancient Chinese intellectuals was recorded through art
- Beijing to integrate museums into city development
- Chongqing's museum displays history of Palace Museum antiques
- Chinese, Russian museums sign cooperation memorandum
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.