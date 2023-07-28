Home>>
New Sanxingdui Museum starts trial operation
(Ecns.cn) 16:45, July 28, 2023
A general view of the new Sangxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
With a total construction area of 54,400 square meters, the new Sanxingdui Museum started trial operation on Thursday. A total of 1,500 pieces (sets) of cultural relics are on show, including more than 600 relics displayed for the first time.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- New Sanxingdui Museum building starts trial operation in SW China's Sichuan
- County-level museum in Hanzhong thrives because of Three Kingdoms culture
- Xi'an Museum brings cultural relics to life with digital technologies
- Shanghai launches "Museum Night" event to boost night economy
- China's National Art Museum brings art to more people
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.