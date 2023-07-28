Languages

New Sanxingdui Museum starts trial operation

(Ecns.cn) 16:45, July 28, 2023

A general view of the new Sangxingdui Museum in Guanghan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

With a total construction area of 54,400 square meters, the new Sanxingdui Museum started trial operation on Thursday. A total of 1,500 pieces (sets) of cultural relics are on show, including more than 600 relics displayed for the first time.


