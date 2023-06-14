Chongqing's museum displays history of Palace Museum antiques

Xinhua) 08:28, June 14, 2023

A tourist visits a museum displaying the history of Palace Museum antiques moved there during World War II in southwest China's Chongqing, June 10, 2023. The museum is located in a former foreign firm, where nearly 4,000 cases of antiques were stored during wartime.

The items from the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, were moved to Chongqing in late 1930s when Japanese troops invaded Beijing.

During the Japanese bombing of Chongqing in the following years, the foreign firm placed a Swedish flag on the roof, which protected the building from being targeted.

After the war ended in 1945, the antiques were returned to Beijing. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

