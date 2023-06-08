Chinese, Russian museums sign cooperation memorandum

Xinhua) 14:16, June 08, 2023

MOSCOW, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai History Museum and the Russian State Historical Museum signed a memorandum on friendly cooperation here on Wednesday.

Zhou Qunhua, head of the Shanghai History Museum, and Alexei Levykin, director of the Russian State Historical Museum, inked the document at a ceremony here.

The two sides have agreed to conduct exchanges and cooperation in training personnel, holding exhibitions, sharing digital resources, and preserving cultural heritages.

