Chinese, Russian museums sign cooperation memorandum
(Xinhua) 14:16, June 08, 2023
MOSCOW, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai History Museum and the Russian State Historical Museum signed a memorandum on friendly cooperation here on Wednesday.
Zhou Qunhua, head of the Shanghai History Museum, and Alexei Levykin, director of the Russian State Historical Museum, inked the document at a ceremony here.
The two sides have agreed to conduct exchanges and cooperation in training personnel, holding exhibitions, sharing digital resources, and preserving cultural heritages.
