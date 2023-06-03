Senior CPC official meets with delegations from Russia, CEE countries

Xinhua) 09:53, June 03, 2023

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with delegations of political parties from Russia and Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries in Beijing on Friday.

Liu met with a delegation led by Dmitry Novikov, deputy chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

He met separately with a joint delegation of multiple parties led by Katerina Konecna, chairwoman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia and member of the European Parliament.

Liu exchanged in-depth views with the two delegations on deepening inter-party exchanges and promoting bilateral relations, among other issues.

